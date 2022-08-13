DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $7.16 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

