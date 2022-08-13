Darwin Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 86.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
