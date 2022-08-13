Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

