Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.38

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

