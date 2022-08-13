Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

