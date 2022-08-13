Denali Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 204,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 187,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 181,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.