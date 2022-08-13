Desjardins Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

CAE Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.