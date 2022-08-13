Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($27.04) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.68 ($19.07) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.73 and a 200 day moving average of €17.73. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

