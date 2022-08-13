Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €9.50 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €11.10 ($11.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.37. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($29.97).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

