Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€138.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €138.00 ($140.82) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Stratec Stock Performance
Shares of Stratec stock opened at €92.20 ($94.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. Stratec has a 12 month low of €80.70 ($82.35) and a 12 month high of €147.40 ($150.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.92.
About Stratec
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.
