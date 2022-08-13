Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €115.80 ($118.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €113.93 and a 200 day moving average of €125.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

