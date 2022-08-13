Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $248.56, but opened at $260.67. Dillard’s shares last traded at $286.68, with a volume of 4,038 shares traded.

The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.