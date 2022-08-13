Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.05. 229,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 465,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,097,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,409,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $402,000.

