Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,645 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.