Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $75.16 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

