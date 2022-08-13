Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
NYSE DIN opened at $75.16 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.