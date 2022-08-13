Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.93. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 5,382 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.65.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

