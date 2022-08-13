Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 3.7%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.97. 20,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 33,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 15.23% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

