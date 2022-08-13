Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $38.99. Docebo shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 2,237 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.