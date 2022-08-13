Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of DLPN stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.