Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

