DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $283.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DouYu International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
