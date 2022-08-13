DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $283.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

