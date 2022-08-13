Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 21.35 $154.78 million $0.70 54.26 CI&T $267.71 million 7.17 $23.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Doximity and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 1 10 0 2.62 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Doximity beats CI&T on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

