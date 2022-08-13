Drystone LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drystone LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.2% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.