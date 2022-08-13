DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Critical Contrast

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DSV A/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.36 $1.78 billion $4.31 19.49 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares DSV A/S and Global Business Travel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.29% 20.52% 9.40% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSV A/S and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

