Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

