DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.00. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.