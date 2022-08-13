DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
