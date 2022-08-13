DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.