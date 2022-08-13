Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

