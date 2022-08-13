East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Down 3.6%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of East Side Games Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

East Side Games Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.43.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.