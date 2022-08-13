Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE DEA opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

