Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE DEA opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.