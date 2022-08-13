Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Sells $16,302,000.00 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $16,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80.

Ecovyst Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 50.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

