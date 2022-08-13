Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBL opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

