Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
EDBL opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.