eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

