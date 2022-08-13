Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

TSE EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

