Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.75.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

