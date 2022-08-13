Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Up 8% After Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$16.36. Approximately 420,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 596,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

