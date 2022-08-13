Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

