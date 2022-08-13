Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.30.

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.22. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.04%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

