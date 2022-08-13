ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NDRA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.28% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.