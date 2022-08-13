Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Up 14.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.60. Approximately 223,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 356,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.95 million and a P/E ratio of -26.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

