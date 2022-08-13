Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $1,573,278.07 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $299.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

