Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ EGLX opened at $1.93 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.33.
EGLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
