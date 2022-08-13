Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,328 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

