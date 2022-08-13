Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 185,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

BATS HSRT opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.