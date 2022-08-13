Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,635 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.91 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

