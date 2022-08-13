Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,066 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $20.02 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

