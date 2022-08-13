Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $5,593,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

