Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $32.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

