Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $17,923,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $8,829,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.03 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

