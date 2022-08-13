Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,579,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 82,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $48.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.