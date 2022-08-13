Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,892 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

